    Waukesha Standby B-Roll

    WI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2021

    Video by Maj. Joseph Trovato 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Wisconsin Army National Guard troops stage vehicles and equipment Nov. 15 in southeastern Wisconsin after mobilizing to State Active Duty. Approximately 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized to prepare to assist civil authorities in Kenosha, Wis., if needed, amid court proceedings stemming from civil unrest that occurred in August 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827605
    VIRIN: 211116-Z-EJ222-001
    Filename: DOD_108754209
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: WI, US

    This work, Waukesha Standby B-Roll, by MAJ Joseph Trovato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

