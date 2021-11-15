Wisconsin Army National Guard troops stage vehicles and equipment Nov. 15 in southeastern Wisconsin after mobilizing to State Active Duty. Approximately 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized to prepare to assist civil authorities in Kenosha, Wis., if needed, amid court proceedings stemming from civil unrest that occurred in August 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827605
|VIRIN:
|211116-Z-EJ222-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108754209
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Waukesha Standby B-Roll, by MAJ Joseph Trovato, identified by DVIDS
