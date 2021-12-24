Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE's How It Works: Episode 1 Washington Aqueduct

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode of How It Works, we examine the history and current operations of the Washington Aqueduct, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission that supplies water to Washington D.C. and surrounding communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 13:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827603
    VIRIN: 211224-A-OI229-686
    Filename: DOD_108754163
    Length: 00:12:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE's How It Works: Episode 1 Washington Aqueduct, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Baltimore District
    Washington Aqueduct

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT