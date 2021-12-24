In this episode of How It Works, we examine the history and current operations of the Washington Aqueduct, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission that supplies water to Washington D.C. and surrounding communities.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827603
|VIRIN:
|211224-A-OI229-686
|Filename:
|DOD_108754163
|Length:
|00:12:27
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USACE's How It Works: Episode 1 Washington Aqueduct, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT