    Task Force Holloman Soccer Clinics

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Afghan evacuees at Task Force Holloman participate in a soccer clinic on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827601
    VIRIN: 211230-A-FL291-001
    Filename: DOD_108754061
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Task Force Holloman Soccer Clinics, by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    TASK FORCE HOLLOMAN
    OPERATIONS ALLIES WELCOME

