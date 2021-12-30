Afghan evacuees at Task Force Holloman participate in a soccer clinic on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827601
|VIRIN:
|211230-A-FL291-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108754061
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Holloman Soccer Clinics, by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
