Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Tails celebrate new year with a bang

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.31.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing blow up old water tanks in celebration of the new year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827598
    VIRIN: 211231-F-HV886-001
    Filename: DOD_108754023
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Tails celebrate new year with a bang, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    explosion
    new year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT