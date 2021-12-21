Staff Sgt. Aaron Corbett discusses his reasons for joining the Army and his continued service during an interview at Fort Rucker, Alabama, on December 21, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 13:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|827597
|VIRIN:
|211221-A-TT120-328
|Filename:
|DOD_108754011
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Why I Serve: Staff Sgt. Aaron Corbett, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
