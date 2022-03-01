Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing blow up old water tanks in celebration of the new year.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 08:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827595
|VIRIN:
|211231-F-HV886-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108753945
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Red Tails celebrate new year with a bang, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
