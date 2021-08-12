Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SETAF-AF conduct command and control tactical command post exercise as part the NARF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.08.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) set up a command and control tactical post at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 8, 2021. SETAF-AF supports the North and West Africa Response Force (NARF) by setting up a field control element to aid communications across the battlefield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 08:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827594
    VIRIN: 211208-F-NN513-953
    Filename: DOD_108753935
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF conduct command and control tactical command post exercise as part the NARF, by A1C Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade COMCAM usarmy SETAF SETAF-AF NARF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT