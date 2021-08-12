SETAF-AF conduct command and control tactical command post exercise as part the NARF

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) set up a command and control tactical post at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 8, 2021. SETAF-AF supports the North and West Africa Response Force (NARF) by setting up a field control element to aid communications across the battlefield
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 08:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827592
|VIRIN:
|211208-F-NN513-837
|Filename:
|DOD_108753929
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
