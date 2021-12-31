Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuwait Port Operations

    KUWAIT

    12.31.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ian Valley 

    U.S. Army Central   

    KUWAIT-The 1397th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion conducts the loading of the vessel ARC Independence, Dec. 31,2021. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 12:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 827588
    VIRIN: 211231-A-WG301-815
    PIN: 211231
    Filename: DOD_108753901
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kuwait Port Operations, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Port Operations
    Kuwait
    U.S. Army Central
    1397 DDSB
    ARC Independence
    1397 Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion

