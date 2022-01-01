The 70th Aerial refueling Squadron supports Tournament of Roses Parade and flyover Jan. 1, 2022, in California. The 70th ARS offloaded 55 thousand pounds of fuel to a B-2 spirit bomber assigned 509th bomb wing from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827578
|VIRIN:
|220101-F-YT028-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108753602
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Travis AFB air refuels a B-2, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT