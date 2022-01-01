Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB air refuels a B-2

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 70th Aerial refueling Squadron supports Tournament of Roses Parade and flyover Jan. 1, 2022, in California. The 70th ARS offloaded 55 thousand pounds of fuel to a B-2 spirit bomber assigned 509th bomb wing from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Merchak)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 23:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827578
    VIRIN: 220101-F-YT028-001
    Filename: DOD_108753602
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, Travis AFB air refuels a B-2, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-10 Extender
    79th ARS
    B-2 spirit bomber
    70th ARS

