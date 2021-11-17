Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-27 Mortars

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Tyvel Clement 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A mortar team with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds”, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division fires different mortars at their designated target during a fire support coordination exercise Nov. 17, 2019 at Pohakuloa Training Area on the Island of Hawaii. The FSCX is one of the most realistic training events offered, allowing junior leaders to gain practical experience with calling coordinated fire missions and observing fires effects when paired with a maneuver element. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tyvel Clement)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 00:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827568
    VIRIN: 211117-A-GC256-143
    Filename: DOD_108753287
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-27 Mortars, by SGT Tyvel Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th infantry division

