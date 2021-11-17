A mortar team with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds”, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division fires different mortars at their designated target during a fire support coordination exercise Nov. 17, 2019 at Pohakuloa Training Area on the Island of Hawaii. The FSCX is one of the most realistic training events offered, allowing junior leaders to gain practical experience with calling coordinated fire missions and observing fires effects when paired with a maneuver element. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tyvel Clement)
This work, 1-27 Mortars, by SGT Tyvel Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
