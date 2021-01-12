Graphic Illustration created using Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator software for use in December of 2021 in recognition of Christmas to be displayed on social media for the Department of Defense. Christmas is a national holiday commemorating charity and unity among family. (Department of Defense video by V. Mangrum).
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 23:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|827566
|VIRIN:
|211201-D-MH805-498
|Filename:
|DOD_108753177
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mail Dates, by Veronica Mangrum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
