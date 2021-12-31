Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 19 from water off Islamorada

Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a Cuban migrant that required a higher level of medical care approximately 33 miles southeast of Alligator Reef Lighthouse near Islamorada, Florida, Dec. 31, 2021. All 19 people were rescued by the motor tanker Methoni crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Alex Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 22:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827540
|VIRIN:
|211231-G-G0107-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108752835
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|ISLAMORADA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
