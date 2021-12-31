Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 19 from water off Islamorada

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ISLAMORADA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a Cuban migrant that required a higher level of medical care approximately 33 miles southeast of Alligator Reef Lighthouse near Islamorada, Florida, Dec. 31, 2021. All 19 people were rescued by the motor tanker Methoni crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Alex Hughes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 22:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827540
    VIRIN: 211231-G-G0107-1005
    Filename: DOD_108752835
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: ISLAMORADA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 19 from water off Islamorada, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Islamorada

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT