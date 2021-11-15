A Swedish Armed Forces demonstrates the highly mobile Archer Artillery System on Nov. 15, 2021, at Camp Atterbury, IN. Service members from across the country provided operational support, physical security, and force health protection enforcement during the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment event Bold Quest 21.2 held at Camp Atterbury and Mascatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, Oct. 18 through Nov. 18. 2021.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 22:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827532
|VIRIN:
|211115-Z-MQ826-658
|Filename:
|DOD_108752790
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21, by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
