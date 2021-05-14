Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personal Courage: Journey Within - Short Version

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    All of us go on a journey of self-awareness as we decide who we are, but not all of us have the courage to live authentically and unapologetically as ourselves. There's an internal struggle as we make choices on how we will live life. Take a look at how SSG Heath Doppke, currently assigned to the Army Reserve's 3rd Battalion, 363rd Regiment, Training Support Battalion in Los Alamitos, CA faced that journey and found the bravery to live genuinely.

    Director, Cinematographer, and Editor - Sgt. James Garvin
    Producer and Assistant Camera - Sgt. 1st Class Alexandra Hays

    Los Angeles
    Diversity
    Army Reserve
    Trans
    79th TSC

