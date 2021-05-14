Personal Courage: Journey Within - Short Version

All of us go on a journey of self-awareness as we decide who we are, but not all of us have the courage to live authentically and unapologetically as ourselves. There's an internal struggle as we make choices on how we will live life. Take a look at how SSG Heath Doppke, currently assigned to the Army Reserve's 3rd Battalion, 363rd Regiment, Training Support Battalion in Los Alamitos, CA faced that journey and found the bravery to live genuinely.
Director, Cinematographer, and Editor - Sgt. James Garvin
Producer and Assistant Camera - Sgt. 1st Class Alexandra Hays
