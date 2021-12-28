Water and Donated Toys at AMR

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 30, 2021) Sgt. Davia Bell, assigned to 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, distributes water and donated toys to families affected by the water quality recovery efforts in homes on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Second Class Omar Rubi)
