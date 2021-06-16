Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Improved Ribbon Bridge Crossing at Camp Gurnsey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GURNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 200th Engineering Battalion conduct a bridge crossing with Improved Ribbon Bridge system. Since this section of river had never been crossed before, 12C Bridge crewmen had to coordinate with horizontal engineers to improve the landing for crossing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827524
    VIRIN: 210616-A-WX003-055
    Filename: DOD_108752575
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GURNSEY, WY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Improved Ribbon Bridge Crossing at Camp Gurnsey, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    South Dakota
    STEM
    South Dakota National Guard
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    Improved Ribbon Bridge
    IRB
    SDNG
    SDANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT