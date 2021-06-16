Soldiers with the 200th Engineering Battalion conduct a bridge crossing with Improved Ribbon Bridge system. Since this section of river had never been crossed before, 12C Bridge crewmen had to coordinate with horizontal engineers to improve the landing for crossing.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Location:
|GURNSEY, WY, US
This work, Improved Ribbon Bridge Crossing at Camp Gurnsey, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
