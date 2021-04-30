Cal Guard Soldier and mother celebrate reunion with COVID-19 vaccination

U.S. Army Capt. Jawana McFadden, the deputy public affairs officer for the 40th Infantry Division, California National Guard, and her mother Deborah McFadden celebrate their reunion with COVID-19 vaccinations at the Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California, April 30, 2021. McFadden, an Oakland native, has recently been assigned as a personnel officer for the Oakland vaccination site and hasn't seen her mother in nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill).
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 17:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827521
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-HY046-353
|Filename:
|DOD_108752417
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|OAKLAND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
