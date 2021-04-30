Cal Guard Soldier and mother celebrate reunion with COVID-19 vaccination

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Jawana McFadden, the deputy public affairs officer for the 40th Infantry Division, California National Guard, and her mother Deborah McFadden celebrate their reunion with COVID-19 vaccinations at the Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California, April 30, 2021. McFadden, an Oakland native, has recently been assigned as a personnel officer for the Oakland vaccination site and hasn't seen her mother in nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill).