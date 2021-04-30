Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard Soldier and mother celebrate reunion with COVID-19 vaccination

    OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Capt. Jawana McFadden, the deputy public affairs officer for the 40th Infantry Division, California National Guard, and her mother Deborah McFadden celebrate their reunion with COVID-19 vaccinations at the Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California, April 30, 2021. McFadden, an Oakland native, has recently been assigned as a personnel officer for the Oakland vaccination site and hasn't seen her mother in nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill).

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 17:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827521
    VIRIN: 210430-A-HY046-353
    Filename: DOD_108752417
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OAKLAND, CA, US 

    California National Guard
    mother and daughter
    Cal Guard
    COVID19
    vaccination site
    other’s day

