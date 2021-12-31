Tell Your Story - Cynthia Belio

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this personal look into her life, Staff Sergeant Cynthia Belio tells the story of what led her to join the United States Air Force and how her life has changed since then.



This video was produced as a class assignment during the Military Visual Journalism Program (2021) at Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.