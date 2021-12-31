In this personal look into her life, Staff Sergeant Cynthia Belio tells the story of what led her to join the United States Air Force and how her life has changed since then.
This video was produced as a class assignment during the Military Visual Journalism Program (2021) at Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 20:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827517
|VIRIN:
|211231-F-OQ558-188
|Filename:
|DOD_108752360
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tell Your Story - Cynthia Belio, by SSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT