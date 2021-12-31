Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tell Your Story - Cynthia Belio

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    In this personal look into her life, Staff Sergeant Cynthia Belio tells the story of what led her to join the United States Air Force and how her life has changed since then.

    This video was produced as a class assignment during the Military Visual Journalism Program (2021) at Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 20:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827517
    VIRIN: 211231-F-OQ558-188
    Filename: DOD_108752360
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 

    Syracuse
    Air Force
    USAF
    Syracuse University
    Military Visual Journalism Program

