211216-N-BC311-1001 INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 16, 2021) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman George A. Valceanu)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 19:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827499
|VIRIN:
|211216-N-BC311-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108751991
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Operations in U.S. 7th Fleet, by SN George Valceanu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
