Tiger Lightning '21 Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827487" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Advisors from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Secuirty Force Assistance Brigade, partnered with the Bangladesh Army during Tiger Lightning '21 share at Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA.



In this video Advisors and Soldiers with the Bangladesh Army share their experiences during the experience.



This is the first of a two-part video and has been edited into two parts so that it would meet the 2:20 or less upload criteria for Twitter.



(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)