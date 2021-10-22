Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CS2 Kayla Burke Serves Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDAMAN SEA

    10.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211022-N-SS900-1001 ANDAMAN SEA (Oct. 22, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Burke, a native of Columbia, S.C., serves aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Oct. 22, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 07:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827486
    VIRIN: 211023-N-SS900-1001
    Filename: DOD_108751859
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: ANDAMAN SEA
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CS2 Kayla Burke Serves Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailor spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT