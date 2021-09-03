Crash and Salvage Team Serves Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210309-N-SS900-1001 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 9, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Timothy McBride, a native of Riverside, Calif., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Francisco Naval, a native of Naga City, Phillipines, assigned to the crash and salvage team aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) discuss operations and procedures aboard the ship. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron T. Smith)