    Crash and Salvage Team Serves Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    USS Carl Vinson

    210309-N-SS900-1001 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 9, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Timothy McBride, a native of Riverside, Calif., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Francisco Naval, a native of Naga City, Phillipines, assigned to the crash and salvage team aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) discuss operations and procedures aboard the ship. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 07:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827485
    VIRIN: 210309-N-SS900-1001
    Filename: DOD_108751857
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: RIVERSIDE, CA, US

    This work, Crash and Salvage Team Serves Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crash and salvage
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson

