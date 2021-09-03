210309-N-SS900-1001 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 9, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Timothy McBride, a native of Riverside, Calif., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Francisco Naval, a native of Naga City, Phillipines, assigned to the crash and salvage team aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) discuss operations and procedures aboard the ship. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 07:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827485
|VIRIN:
|210309-N-SS900-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108751857
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|RIVERSIDE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Crash and Salvage Team Serves Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT