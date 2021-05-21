Advisors from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Secuirty Force Assistance Brigade, partnered with the Bangladesh Army during Tiger Lightning '21 share at Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA.
In this video Advisors and Soldiers with the Bangladesh Army share their experiences during the experience.
This video is the second of two parts and was edited into two parts so that it could meet the upload criteria on Twitter of 2:20 or less. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
This work, Tiger Lightning '21 Part 2, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
