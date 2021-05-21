Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Lightning '21 Part 1

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Advisors from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Secuirty Force Assistance Brigade, partnered with the Bangladesh Army during Tiger Lightning '21 share at Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA.

    Advisors and Soldiers with the Bangladesh Army share their experiences during the exercise.

    This video is the first of a two-part video and was edited into two parts so that it would meet the upload criteria on Twitter of 2:20 or less. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 06:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827483
    VIRIN: 210521-A-DV607-145
    Filename: DOD_108751855
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Lightning '21 Part 1, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Advisors
    USARPAC
    Bangladesh Army
    5th SFAB
    Free and Open Indo Pacific

