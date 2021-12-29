Subject Matter Experts Showcase Flushing and Water Restoration Processes

211229-N-FD567-1046
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 29, 2021) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and service members discuss the flushing process and the restoration of drinking water with the residents of the affected Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
