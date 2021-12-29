Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Subject Matter Experts Showcase Flushing and Water Restoration Processes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Video by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    211229-N-FD567-1046
    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 29, 2021) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and service members discuss the flushing process and the restoration of drinking water with the residents of the affected Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 00:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827474
    VIRIN: 211229-N-FD567-1046
    Filename: DOD_108751758
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Subject Matter Experts Showcase Flushing and Water Restoration Processes, by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT