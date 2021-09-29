What's new at af.mil

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Travis Burcham    

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Video promo showing the new features of the af.mil website.

    Used by AFN, Air Force TV, and as the main banner rotator for af.mil before the transition to the redesign took place.

    Created in Adobe After Effects.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 21:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827464
    VIRIN: 211006-D-HR740-101
    Filename: DOD_108751706
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

