Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Negative Pressure CONEX - Interior

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Video by Travis Burcham    

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    3D animation visualizing the interior of the Negative Pressure CONEX.

    Created with Autodesk Maya and Adobe After Effects.

    Airman Magazine: https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Features/Display/Article/2604076/negative-for-covid/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 21:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827463
    VIRIN: 210208-D-HR740-001
    Filename: DOD_108751694
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Hometown: FORT MEADE, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Negative Pressure CONEX - Interior, by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPC
    3D
    USAF
    DMAA
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT