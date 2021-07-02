3D animation visualizing the interior of the Negative Pressure CONEX.
Created with Autodesk Maya and Adobe After Effects.
Airman Magazine: https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Features/Display/Article/2604076/negative-for-covid/
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 21:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827463
|VIRIN:
|210208-D-HR740-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108751694
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Negative Pressure CONEX - Interior, by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
