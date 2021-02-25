Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cargo drop and jump training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps parachute riggers with 3d Landing Support Battalion’s Air Delivery Platoon and Marines from 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, conduct regular jump and cargo drop training on surrounding islands, Feb. 25, 2021, Okinawa, Japan. This training keeps the parachute riggers ready to deliver supplies and personnel to remote locations in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by MCSN Kelly Meyer)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827461
    VIRIN: 210225-N-DG088-245
    Filename: DOD_108751671
    Length: 00:12:17
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cargo drop and jump training, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    parachute
    Okinawa
    jump
    Recon
    Cargo drop
    C-130

