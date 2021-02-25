U.S. Marine Corps parachute riggers with 3d Landing Support Battalion’s Air Delivery Platoon and Marines from 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, conduct regular jump and cargo drop training on surrounding islands, Feb. 25, 2021, Okinawa, Japan. This training keeps the parachute riggers ready to deliver supplies and personnel to remote locations in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by MCSN Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 21:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827461
|VIRIN:
|210225-N-DG088-245
|Filename:
|DOD_108751671
|Length:
|00:12:17
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cargo drop and jump training, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS
