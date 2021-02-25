Cargo drop and jump training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps parachute riggers with 3d Landing Support Battalion’s Air Delivery Platoon and Marines from 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, conduct regular jump and cargo drop training on surrounding islands, Feb. 25, 2021, Okinawa, Japan. This training keeps the parachute riggers ready to deliver supplies and personnel to remote locations in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by MCSN Kelly Meyer)