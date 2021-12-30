HONOLULU (Dec. 30, 2021) – U.S. Navy officials answer questions and give updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live daily update broadcast over social media. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (US Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 21:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|827460
|VIRIN:
|211230-M-RM278-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108751670
|Length:
|00:17:09
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual JBPHH Daily Water Update, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT