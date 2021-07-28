Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Medical Simulation Center TCCC

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines from 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion went through Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training at the Tactical Medical Simulation Center on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 16, 2021. Greenside Corpsmen from III Marine Expeditionary Force taught the students basic lifesaving skills in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 21:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827459
    VIRIN: 210728-N-DG088-704
    Filename: DOD_108751669
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Medical Simulation Center TCCC, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    night vision
    TCCC
    combat simulation
    greenside corpsmen

