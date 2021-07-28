U.S. Marines from 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion went through Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training at the Tactical Medical Simulation Center on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 16, 2021. Greenside Corpsmen from III Marine Expeditionary Force taught the students basic lifesaving skills in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 21:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827459
|VIRIN:
|210728-N-DG088-704
|Filename:
|DOD_108751669
|Length:
|00:07:45
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tactical Medical Simulation Center TCCC, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT