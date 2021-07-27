Building Guardians

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Philip Lowery, Military Training Instructor and Basic Military Training USSF Liaison Officer, shares his perspective on the BMT experience for new Guardians, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

**This product was filmed at BMT in July 2021, prior to the stand up of Space Training and Readiness Command in September 2021.