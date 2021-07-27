Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Guardians

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Philip Lowery, Military Training Instructor and Basic Military Training USSF Liaison Officer, shares his perspective on the BMT experience for new Guardians, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
    (U.S. Space Force Video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)


    **This product was filmed at BMT in July 2021, prior to the stand up of Space Training and Readiness Command in September 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 19:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827457
    VIRIN: 210721-F-CG053-2001
    Filename: DOD_108751657
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Guardians, by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic Military Training
    USSF
    BMT
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Force Guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT