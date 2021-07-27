U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Philip Lowery, Military Training Instructor and Basic Military Training USSF Liaison Officer, shares his perspective on the BMT experience for new Guardians, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
(U.S. Space Force Video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)
**This product was filmed at BMT in July 2021, prior to the stand up of Space Training and Readiness Command in September 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 19:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|827457
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-CG053-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108751657
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Building Guardians, by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
