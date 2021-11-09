YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2021) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)
|09.11.2021
|12.30.2021 23:42
|Package
|827456
|210911-N-ET019-0001
|DOD_108751653
|00:01:37
|KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
This work, 20th Anniversary 9/11 Attacks, by PO1 Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
