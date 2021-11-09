Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Anniversary 9/11 Attacks

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Farin 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2021) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 23:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827456
    VIRIN: 210911-N-ET019-0001
    Filename: DOD_108751653
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Anniversary 9/11 Attacks, by PO1 Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

