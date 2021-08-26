Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Equality Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Farin 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 26, 2021) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) celebrates Women's Equality Day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 00:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827455
    VIRIN: 210826-N-ET019-0001
    Filename: DOD_108751650
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day, by PO1 Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    Women's Equality
    LCC 19
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT