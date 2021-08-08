The Delaware Army National Guard provides support to the local fire companies to rescue civilians from the flooding of Hurricane Ida, Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2021. Flooding was high enough to totally cover cars and flood the first floor of many houses in the surrounding area. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Alyssa Lisenbe)
This work, 2021 Hurrican Ida, by SPC Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
