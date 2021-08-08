Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Hurrican Ida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Video by Spc. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    Delaware ARNG

    The Delaware Army National Guard provides support to the local fire companies to rescue civilians from the flooding of Hurricane Ida, Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2021. Flooding was high enough to totally cover cars and flood the first floor of many houses in the surrounding area. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827453
    VIRIN: 211230-Z-FH868-1001
    Filename: DOD_108751642
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: WILMINGTON, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Hurrican Ida, by SPC Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Delaware Army National Guard Hurricane Ida Flood Natural Disaster Response Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT