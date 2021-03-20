Vaccination of WWII Veteran

Retired U.S. Army Col. Orville Hughes, a WWII veteran, prisoner of war, and a Purple Heart recipient, received his COVID-19 vaccine at the VA Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 16:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827443
|VIRIN:
|210320-F-HD161-950
|Filename:
|DOD_108751507
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
