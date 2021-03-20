Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vaccination of WWII Veteran

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Orville Hughes, a WWII veteran, prisoner of war, and a Purple Heart recipient, received his COVID-19 vaccine at the VA Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827443
    VIRIN: 210320-F-HD161-950
    Filename: DOD_108751507
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Maryland National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT