IRT Mission to Help Build Homes for Cherokee Veterans

Members from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard partnered with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, to help build homes for Cherokee Veterans in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, July 26 - August 6, as part of the Defense Department’s Innovative Readiness Training program, or IRT.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 16:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827440
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-HD161-572
|Filename:
|DOD_108751475
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|TAHLEQUAH, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT