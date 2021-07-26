Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IRT Mission to Help Build Homes for Cherokee Veterans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAHLEQUAH, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Members from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard partnered with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, to help build homes for Cherokee Veterans in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, July 26 - August 6, as part of the Defense Department’s Innovative Readiness Training program, or IRT.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827440
    VIRIN: 210726-F-HD161-572
    Filename: DOD_108751475
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: TAHLEQUAH, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    IRT
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Oklahoma
    Tahlequah
    IRTs Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT