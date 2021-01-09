Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Recruit Firefighting B-Roll

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Seaman Christian Lower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    B-Roll of recruits attending Firefighting courses during basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christian Lower)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827438
    VIRIN: 210901-G-BF940-1000
    Filename: DOD_108751440
    Length: 00:14:08
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Recruit Firefighting B-Roll, by SN Christian Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    Cape May
    Basic Training
    Coast Guard
    Training Center Cape May
    TCCM

