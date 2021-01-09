B-Roll of recruits attending Firefighting courses during basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christian Lower)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 16:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827438
|VIRIN:
|210901-G-BF940-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108751440
|Length:
|00:14:08
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Recruit Firefighting B-Roll, by SN Christian Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT