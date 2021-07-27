Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heroism knows no age: WWII veteran presented Bronze Star Medal 75 years later

    RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    The Bronze Star Medal was presented to WWII veteran U.S. Army Pfc. Ubaldo Joseph Ciniero by Brig. Gen. Miichael Leeney, deputy commanding general of operations for the 40th Infantry Division in a ceremony at his home in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., July 27, 2021. Ciniero was awarded the medal 75 years ago for meritorious achievement in active ground combat while assigned to the 8th Armored Division during WWII. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill).

    music license through adobe stock, Time by Solip OH/Jamendo

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827437
    VIRIN: 210727-A-HY046-358
    Filename: DOD_108751427
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Soldier
    veteran
    California National Guard
    WWII
    Army
    8th Armored Division

