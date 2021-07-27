Heroism knows no age: WWII veteran presented Bronze Star Medal 75 years later

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827437" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Bronze Star Medal was presented to WWII veteran U.S. Army Pfc. Ubaldo Joseph Ciniero by Brig. Gen. Miichael Leeney, deputy commanding general of operations for the 40th Infantry Division in a ceremony at his home in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., July 27, 2021. Ciniero was awarded the medal 75 years ago for meritorious achievement in active ground combat while assigned to the 8th Armored Division during WWII. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill).



music license through adobe stock, Time by Solip OH/Jamendo