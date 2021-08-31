75th Anniversary of the Alaska District

Today, we commemorate our 75th Anniversary with a tribute video that honors the Alaska District's prestigious past, while celebrating the impressive organization that it has become. Through our programs, projects and people, we are proud to continue the commitment to excellence instilled by those who came before us. North to the future! (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827434
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-FV175-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108751363
|Length:
|00:07:53
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT