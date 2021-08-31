75th Anniversary of the Alaska District

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today, we commemorate our 75th Anniversary with a tribute video that honors the Alaska District's prestigious past, while celebrating the impressive organization that it has become. Through our programs, projects and people, we are proud to continue the commitment to excellence instilled by those who came before us. North to the future! (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)