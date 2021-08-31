Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th Anniversary of the Alaska District

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by John Budnik 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Today, we commemorate our 75th Anniversary with a tribute video that honors the Alaska District's prestigious past, while celebrating the impressive organization that it has become. Through our programs, projects and people, we are proud to continue the commitment to excellence instilled by those who came before us. North to the future! (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 15:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827434
    VIRIN: 210831-A-FV175-001
    Filename: DOD_108751363
    Length: 00:07:53
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alaska
    usace
    anniversary
    district
    history

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT