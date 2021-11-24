Conducting feedbacks using the ALQs (short version)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827432" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Earlier this year, the Air Force announced 10 Airman leadership qualities, which are now being integrated into a new feedback tool to facilitate discussion between rater and ratee. The qualities, found in the Airman Comprehensive Assessment Addendum - AF Form 724-A, focus on character and competence and are categorized under four major performance areas. The Airman leadership qualities are expected to form the basis for the future officer and enlisted performance reporting systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)