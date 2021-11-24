Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conducting feedbacks using the ALQs (short version)

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2021

    Video by Jamal D. Sutter 

    413th Flight Test Group

    Earlier this year, the Air Force announced 10 Airman leadership qualities, which are now being integrated into a new feedback tool to facilitate discussion between rater and ratee. The qualities, found in the Airman Comprehensive Assessment Addendum - AF Form 724-A, focus on character and competence and are categorized under four major performance areas. The Airman leadership qualities are expected to form the basis for the future officer and enlisted performance reporting systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 15:02
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    TAGS

    performance
    ACA
    Airman leadership qualities
    ALQs
    feedbacks

