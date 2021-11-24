Conducting feedbacks using the ALQs (short version)

Earlier this year, the Air Force announced 10 Airman leadership qualities, which are now being integrated into a new feedback tool to facilitate discussion between rater and ratee. The qualities, found in the Airman Comprehensive Assessment Addendum - AF Form 724-A, focus on character and competence and are categorized under four major performance areas. The Airman leadership qualities are expected to form the basis for the future officer and enlisted performance reporting systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 15:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827432
|VIRIN:
|211124-F-PO994-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_108751360
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
