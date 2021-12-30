The people of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service take pride in serving those who defend America. We take our contribution to national defense seriously. We work hard to fulfill the important fiscal responsibilities entrusted to us by the American taxpayers. We ensure the resources they provide are accounted for properly.
DFAS is leading the way for the Department of Defense as a leader in the financial community.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 15:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827427
|VIRIN:
|211230-D-PM601-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108751350
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fund Balance with Treasury, by Nathaniel Sapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
