    OAR B-Roll package

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., perform equipment checks at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Aug. 14, 2021. The 82nd were deployed to the Middle East in response to the Immediate Response Force activation by the Pentagon in order to help evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel in Kabul. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827424
    VIRIN: 210814-F-TO512-1008
    Filename: DOD_108751345
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    82nd Airborne
    AMC
    OAR
    JBC

