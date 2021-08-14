U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., perform equipment checks at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Aug. 14, 2021. The 82nd were deployed to the Middle East in response to the Immediate Response Force activation by the Pentagon in order to help evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel in Kabul. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827424
|VIRIN:
|210814-F-TO512-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_108751345
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OAR B-Roll package, by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT