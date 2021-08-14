OAR B-Roll package

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., perform equipment checks at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Aug. 14, 2021. The 82nd were deployed to the Middle East in response to the Immediate Response Force activation by the Pentagon in order to help evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel in Kabul. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)