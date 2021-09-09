9/11 Congressional Committee Testimony - CAPT Zeita Merchant

CAPT Zeita Merchant, commander Sector New York, provides opening remarks and testimony to the Homeland Security Congressional committee on the Coast Guard's response to 9/11 and changes to the service as a result of the attacks in 2001.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 13:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|827394
|VIRIN:
|210909-G-JB169-413
|Filename:
|DOD_108751264
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
