    9/11 Congressional Committee Testimony - CAPT Zeita Merchant

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Daniel Henry 

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York

    CAPT Zeita Merchant, commander Sector New York, provides opening remarks and testimony to the Homeland Security Congressional committee on the Coast Guard's response to 9/11 and changes to the service as a result of the attacks in 2001.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 13:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 827394
    VIRIN: 210909-G-JB169-413
    Filename: DOD_108751264
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Congressional Committee Testimony - CAPT Zeita Merchant, by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    September 11th
    Merchant
    Congressional Testimony
    Congressional Remarks

