    Smart Vouchers

    IN, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Video by Nathaniel Sapp 

    Defense Finance and Accounting Service

    The people of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service take pride in serving those who defend America. We take our contribution to national defense seriously. We work hard to fulfill the important fiscal responsibilities entrusted to us by the American taxpayers. We ensure the resources they provide are accounted for properly.

    Smart Vouchers assist service members to get paid quickly and accurately.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 13:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827367
    VIRIN: 211230-D-PM601-1003
    Filename: DOD_108751201
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: IN, US

    customer service
    DFAS
    travel vouchers
    Smart Voucher

