The people of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service take pride in serving those who defend America. We take our contribution to national defense seriously. We work hard to fulfill the important fiscal responsibilities entrusted to us by the American taxpayers. We ensure the resources they provide are accounted for properly.
Data Analytics plays a key role in who DFAS continues to serve our customers through modern innovative technology and individuals with curious minds.
