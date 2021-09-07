210709-N-FQ994-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2021) -- The U.S. Navy spokespeople describe marine species mitigation measures and how the duties and responsibilities of the Lookout Watch play a role. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert S. Price)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 10:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|827340
|VIRIN:
|210709-N-FQ994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108751057
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Lookout for Marine Species, by PO2 Robert Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT