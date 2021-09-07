Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lookout for Marine Species

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price    

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    210709-N-FQ994-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2021) -- The U.S. Navy spokespeople describe marine species mitigation measures and how the duties and responsibilities of the Lookout Watch play a role. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert S. Price)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 10:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 827340
    VIRIN: 210709-N-FQ994-1001
    Filename: DOD_108751057
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lookout for Marine Species, by PO2 Robert Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PQS
    Whale
    Dolphin
    Lookout Watch
    Marine Species

