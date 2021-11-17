211117-N-TL932-2001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 17, 2021) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a live-fire exercise, Nov. 17, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Sapien)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 22:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827317
|VIRIN:
|211117-N-TL932-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108749390
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Participates in Live-Fire Exercise, by SA Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
