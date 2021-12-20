Located outside of the Shibuya train station, the Shibuya scramble crossing is one of the busiest pedestrian crosswalks in the world. As many as 3,000 people cross this intersection every two minutes.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 20:11
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|827316
|VIRIN:
|211220-N-CZ848-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108749353
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shibuya Scramble Crossing Tokyo Japan, by CPO Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT