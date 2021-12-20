Shibuya Scramble Crossing Tokyo Japan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Located outside of the Shibuya train station, the Shibuya scramble crossing is one of the busiest pedestrian crosswalks in the world. As many as 3,000 people cross this intersection every two minutes.