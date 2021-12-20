Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shibuya Scramble Crossing Tokyo Japan

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.20.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jason Kofonow 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Located outside of the Shibuya train station, the Shibuya scramble crossing is one of the busiest pedestrian crosswalks in the world. As many as 3,000 people cross this intersection every two minutes.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    This work, Shibuya Scramble Crossing Tokyo Japan, by CPO Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

