    Swimming With Santa 2021

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    211220-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 20, 2021) - Fleet Activites Yokosuka held the Swim with Santa Event at Purdy Gym. The annual event was held as a way for the CFAY community to come together during COVID-19. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 19:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827315
    VIRIN: 211220-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_108749300
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swimming With Santa 2021, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Yokosuka
    Christmas
    CFAY
    Swim with Santa
    Purdy Pool

